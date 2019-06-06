Salman Khan's Bharat witnesses bumper box office collection on Day 1: Check trailer, cast, songs

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Bharat which was released on Eid has raked in Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day, as per film critic Taran Adarsh. The initial box office numbers make Bharat one of the biggest Hindi cinema releases this year. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is a mix of action, humour, drama and emotions. Salman Khan's previous releases around Eid have also done exceptionally well, thanks to his huge fan base.

Movie reviewer Adarsh has given 4 out of 5 stars to the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer and has rated the movie as Smash-hit. He added that "Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully". The film witnessed a bumper opening on Day 1, surpassing the box-office collections of Kalank, Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

The power-packed action drama was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. Bharat has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide.

#Bharat screen count... India: 4700 Overseas: 1300+ Worldwide total: 6000+ screens â­ï¸ #Bharat has released at 43 locations [60 screens] in #Germany. One of the biggest releases ever [#Hindi]. #BharatThisEid - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 5 June 2019

Trailer: The trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial was released on YouTube by T-Series on April 22, 2019 and has garnered a total of 54 million views till date. The trailer was received positively by the audiences and has garnered appreciation from critics as well.

Cast: The ensemble cast of Bharat includes Salman Khan as Bharat, Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina, Tabu as Meher, Sunil Grover as Vilayti Khan and Disha Patani as Radha. Apart from them, Bharat also features Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan, Brijendra Kala, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. It also includes Varun Dhawan in special appearance as young Dhirubhai Ambani.

Music: The film's soundtrack is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the lyrics is written by Irshad Kamil. The film has a total of 7 songs which include Slow Motion, Chashni, Aithey Aa, Zinda, Turpeya, Aaya Na Tu, and Thap Thap. Slow motion is sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal and has garnered 74 million views in just 1 month. Chashni is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and has 5.1 million views till date. On the other hand, Aithey Aa is sung by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan and has a total of 24 million views on YouTube. Zinda is sung by Vishal Dadlani and has garnered 24 million views in just two weeks of its release. Turpeya is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and has a total of 5.9 million views in 2 weeks. Meanwhile, Aaya Na Tu is sung by Jyoti Nooran and Thap Thap is sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's action drama gets a grand opening

Also read: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of 'Bharat'