Bigil Box Office Collection Day 3 : Vijay starrer a raging hit; makes over Rs 100 crore

Tamil film Bigil continues its stronghold at the box office by earning over Rs 100 crore mark within the first three days of its release. Since its debut day on Friday on the Diwali weekend, the Vijay starrer has gathered huge positive attention from the audience as well as critics.

Despite the release of Karthi's prisoner film, the film has continued its dominance at the box office and is expected to turn out as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Not only in Chennai the Tamil film is also performing quite well at in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The blockbuster has been welcomed well not only in India but in the overseas box office. The Atlee directed sports-drama has been released in nearly 4,200 screens across the world.

Monday being a holiday in Tamil Nadu, the film could easily cross Rs 200 crore mark in its opening weekend, as per trade analysts. Thalapathy Vijay starrer could turn out to be the actor's biggest release till date. Bigil marks the third collaboration of director Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal.

Produced at a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles. Bigil's music has been produced by AR Rahman.

