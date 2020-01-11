Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone's film off to a slow start amid clash with Tanhaji

Chhapaak box office: Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film Chhapaak is off to a slow start at the box office. Chhapaak's box office collections were marred by a combination of factors including its clash with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and Rajinikanth's Darbar. Both the films have performed better than Chhapaak on the opening day.

Analysts estimated Chhapaak's box office collection to be around Rs 6 crore on the opening day. However, the movie reportedly made Rs 4.75-5 crore on its opening day. Chhapaak was left far behind by Ajay Devgn's new movie Tanhaji that made around Rs 16 crore on Day 1. Rajinikanth's Darbar has reportedly made Rs 36 crore on its opening day, leaving both these movies far behind.

The movie has received unanimously positive reviews. Critics have lauded Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's stellar performances while applauding Meghna Gulzar's nuanced direction of the sensitive subject.

Chhapaak has been in the news since before its release. It made headlines after Padukone reached JNU to stand in solidarity with the students who were attacked in the premises of the university. She faced strong criticism from the ruling BJP and its supporters. Many supporters said that they have cancelled their tickets for the movie. It was later proven that most were sharing the same image of cancelled tickets.

Some right-wing news sites also reported that Gulzar changed the religion of the acid attacker from Muslim to Hindu in the movie - which has since been proven false. Additionally, Laxmi's lawyer, appealed for a stay in the release of the movie stating that Chhapaak did not give her due credit.

Chhapaak is inspired by the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It features Deepika Padukone as an acid-attack survivor Malti and Vikrant Massey as an NGO worker Amol. The film also stars Madhurjeet Sarghi and Anand Tiwari.

Also read: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Prediction: Deepika Padukone's film off to a good start

Also read: Chhapaak box office prediction Day 1: Deepika Padukone's film to have a decent opening at the ticket window