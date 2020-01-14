Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone's film struggles to stay afloat

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone starrer film Chhapaak is struggling at the box office. The social-drama film has performed below expectation in its first-four days. Helmed by Raazi-famed director Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, has minted Rs 19.02 crore in its opening weekend.

Chhapaak, which released alongside Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, earned Rs 4.77 crore on its first day at the box office. However, the film's collection saw some spike on Saturday and Sunday (Day 2 and Day 3), with earnings of Rs 6.90 crore and Rs 7.35 crore respectively. Early estimates by boxofficeindia said that on Monday (day 4), Chhapaak would see a decline in its earning by over Rs 3 crore.

Critically acclaimed film Chhapaak, is a story about acid attack survivor and activist, Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi, at the age of 16, was reportedly attacked by a 32-year-old man who threw acid on her because she had turned down his proposal. Subsequently, Laxmi went on to work as director of an NGO and also associated with campaign Stop Acid Attacks.

In the film, Deepika has essayed the role of Laxmi, and her performance has been called her career's best so far.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is facing huge competition from Tanhaji at the box office. Tanhaji has fared well and its collections has almost tripled in contrast to Chhapaak's earnings at the box office. However, it still remains to be seen whether word-of mouth can help Chhapaak in the coming days.

