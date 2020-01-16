Darbar Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's cop drama just shy of Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide

Darbar Box Office Collection: Megastar Rajinikanth's latest offering Darbar has joined gross Rs 10 crore-club in its first week in Chennai. Also, the film is set to breach Rs 15 crore gorss mark in Karnataka. The Tamil blockbuster, released on January 9, has also registered fantastic earnings at the international market.

According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, film Darbar minted SG$ 1 Million, that is Rs 5.25 crore, in Singapore and $1,476,201 in US market in its first week. In Malaysia, this cop-drama has registered MYR 5.49M ($ 1.23 million), that is Rs 9.53 crore, in its first four days.

Meanwhile, 'Darbar' is expected to have grossed close to Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in just six days of its release. Darbar has reportedly earned around Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all non-theatrical ancillary revenue. This is said to be second-highest pre-release worldwide business of a Kollywood film after 2.0, which was also a Rajinikanth's film.

However, Darbar has witnessed a small decline in its earning on Wednesday due to the release of Dhanush's Pattas. Besides, the film faced a huge competition from other language releases like, Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which consequently slowed the business of 'Darbar' in the overseas market in its first week.

Darbar is a cop drama in which Rajinikanth portrays two roles -- of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. The film has been released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screen in India.

