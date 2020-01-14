Darbar Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's film rules markets; earns Rs 150 crore worldwide

Darbar box office collection: Mega-star Rajinikanth's film Darbar has collected Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first weekend, according to Lyca Productions, which has produced the film. The production house announced this information in its official Twitter handle and said, "Anyone can play the game, but the throne always belongs to the EMPEROR (Rajinikanth)".





According to film analyst Taran Adrash, the Tamil cop drama film had earned $ 2,692 [Rs 1.91 lakh] in Canada over the weekend. Further Darbar earned $ 1,427,757 is US [Rs 10.11 crore] in its first-five days and 251,733 pound [Rs 2.32 crore] in first-four days in UK . However, Darbar is facing stiff competition from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Telugu family drama has pulled in $1,624,974 [Rs 11.51 crore] in its opening weekend, which is more than what Darbar collected in US in five days.

Meanwhile, Darbar has grossed Rs 8.14 crore in Chennai in just 5 days of its release by earning Rs 86 lakh on Monday. In Karnataka, the film has minted Rs 12.05 crore in four days, reported trad analyst Kaushik LM.

With 86 lakhs gross on Monday, #SuperstarRajinikanth's #Darbar storms past the 8 CR gross mark in Chennai city in just 5 days, with 8.14 CR ðð#DarbarThiruvizha â Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 13, 2020

#SuperstarRajinikanth's #Darbar Karnataka 4 days 12.05 CR Gross approx. Extraordinary 4 days first weekendðð



71% recovery done & expecting the film to breakeven completely by second weekendðð#DarbarThiruvizha â Raghu Reddy (@Ragsblr) January 13, 2020

Besides, Darbar has reportedly earned around Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all non-theatrical ancillary revenue. This is said to be second-highest pre-release worldwide business of a Kollywood film after 2.0, which was also a Rajinikanth's film.

Darbar's Tamil Nadu theatrical rights is valued at around Rs 60 crore after Vijay's Bigil whose theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 83 crore totally. Darbar is a cop drama in which Rajinikanth portrays two roles -- of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. The film has been released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screen in India. Darbar hit the screens on January 9.

Also read: Darbar Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth delivers another hit; film dominates both India, overseas markets

Also read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu surpasses Rajnikanth's Darbar in US