Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 17: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues dream run

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl continues its dream run at the domestic box office market. The ligh-hearted comedy, released on September 13, has collected Rs 120.50 crore at the box office till now.

Directed by debutante director Raaj Shaandilyaa, film Dream Girl has become actor Ayushmann Khurrana's second release to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The previous movie to make more than Rs 100 crore was 2018 release Badhaai Ho. Additionally, Dream Girl has become the actor's fifth consecutive hit in the last three years. Before Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana's other hits were Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Dream Girl's Box Office Collection:

Opening Day: Rs 10.05 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 44.57 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 72.20 crore

End of Week 2: Rs 110.80 crore

Lifetime Collection: Rs 120.50 crore

Dream Girl has largely received positive reviews from both critics and cinegoers unanimously. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, the film is supported by a cast of talented actors like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety famed actress Nushrat Bharucha, veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa in a recent interview to a news agency said Ayushmann Khurrana was his first and only choice for his directorial debut film 'Dream Girl'. The national award-winning actor will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, which is set to release on November 22.

