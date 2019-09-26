Dream Girl box office collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark in second week

Ayushmann khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl continues with its winning streak in its second week at the box office. The film is expected to have raked in around Rs 4 crore on Wednesday, taking its total earnings to Rs 108 crore.

The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, earned Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday (September 21), Rs 11.05 crore on Sunday (September 22), Rs 3.75 crore on Monday (September 23) and Rs 3.30 crore on Tuesday (September 24).

As the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the ticket window, an elated Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a big thanks to his fans for their love to the movie.

#DreamGirl scores a century! ðð»ðð Thank you for this love. pic.twitter.com/oAUBpPID0V - Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) 24 September 2019

Dream Girl is khurrana's second movie to have crossed the coveted Rs 100-crore mark. His earlier film Badhaai Ho had raked in Rs 137 crore at the box office.

"The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I am glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I am doing and it only motivates me to be braver with my film choices," Ayushmann had earlier said about the movie's success.

The strong second-weekend collection of the comedy-drama comes on the back of poor earnings of its competitors. On Friday, September 20, Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, Sunny Deol's directorial debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam were released, which collectively made less than Rs 3 crore on their opening day.

Film Dream Girl, which hit the screens on September 13, has become Ayushmann Khurran's fifth consecutive hit in last two years. The actor's last hit was June released Article 15, which earned Rs 65.45 crore at the box office. His previous hits were Bareilly Ki Barfi (Rs 34.55 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs 43.11 crore), Andhadhun (Rs 74.99 crore) and Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.61 crore).

Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who imitates a woman's voice in a tele-caller job in Dream Girl. His stint in the adult hotline goes haywire when customers, both men and a woman, fall for him and start looking for the woman behind the voice. The film's content and good reviews are two of the major factors for Dream Girl's box office collections.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, the film is supported by a cast of talented actors like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety famed actress Nushrat Bharucha, veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

Dream Girl's director Shaandilyaa said Ayushmann Khurrana was his first and only choice for his directorial debut film 'Dream Girl'. The national award-winning actor will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, which is set to release on November 22.

