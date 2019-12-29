Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh film likely to make Rs 21-23 crore on Day 2

Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's new film Good Newwz packed a punch on Day 1 by collecting Rs 17.56 crore in India. The film's overseas collection on Day 1 touched Rs 7.57 crore, with the US and Canada being the top two countries on the chart. Good Newwz has done really well across multiplexes, giving rise hopes that the numbers would be even higher on Saturday and Sunday. Early estimates say Good Newwz has seen 20-30 per cent growth on the second day, minting around Rs 21-23 crore.

#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri â¹ 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2019

The Raj Mehta directorial has got a flying start at the box office, thanks to decent reviews and a positive word of mouth. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. The film has managed to pose a major challenge to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 (released last Friday).

Domestically, Good Newwz has done really well across the northern circuit, with Delhi, UP, Punjab posting a record collection. As per Box Office India, Good Newwz's has seen better opening day collection than Akshay Kumar's Diwali release Housefull 4. Good Newwz was released across 3,100 screens in India and 700 screens across overseas.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel has predicted that Good Newwz could make a lifetime collection of around Rs 160-200 crore. This film faces a tough competition from Dabanng 3, but the Salman Khan film has not yet raked in the expected numbers owing to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has termed Good Newwz a "sure-fire hit" film, which is full of "smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions". He said in his tweet that the year 2019 will "conclude with a big winner with Good Newwz."

Good Newwz's trailer garnered a lot of attention due to its humorous punch lines. What excited the fans is the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and also, the impeccable comedic timing that is shown by the famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in the trailer. The concept of the film is very new and fresh as the movie talks about IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) without making it preachy.

