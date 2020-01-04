Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay-Kareena's film is good news; heads towards Rs 150 crore

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor-Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz has proven to be great news for Bollywood as it opened the decade with a bang. The film has performed well not only in India but overseas as well. Good Newwz box office collection is likely to have been Rs 135 crore on Friday.

Good Newwz made Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday, Rs 25.65 crore on Sunday, Rs 13.41 crore on Monday, Rs 16.20 crore on Tuesday, Rs 22.50 crore on Wednesday, Rs 10.80 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection to Rs 127.90 crore. As per initial reports, Good Newwz is likely to have made around Rs 8 crore on Friday, taking its collection to Rs 135 crore.

Good Newwz box office collection in overseas markets has also been significant. The movie made Rs 45.82 crore in the key markets, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Good Newwz made $3.05 million in USA and Canada, $1.06 million in UAE and GCC, $728K in UK and $922K in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

"Is there any better news than this in the beginning of the year? It's #GoodNewwz! Thank you for showering your love on the Batras!" said Dharma Productions, the banner behind the comedy.

The comedy flick is performing better than Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that has made around Rs 145 crore at the end of the second week. Dabangg 3 proved to be a disappointment at the box office, unlike the previous instalments of the Dabangg series.

Good Newwz has been directed by Raj Mehta. It revolves around two couples with the same surname. Both the couples opt for in-vitro fertilisation but chaos ensues when they realise that the sperms have been swapped by mistake at the clinic.

The film also stars Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain in significant roles apart from the four lead actors.

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay-Kareena's film continues its dream run; touches Rs 120 cr mark

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film enters Rs 100 crore club; his 4th hit of 2019