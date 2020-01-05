Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay-Kareena's film set to overtake Dabangg 3 earnings

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz has set the box office on fire with its earnings. In just a week, Good Newwz box office collection has reached around Rs 140 crore. The film made Rs 136 crore by Friday. The Saturday collections are likely to propel Good Newwz's earnings to more than Rs 140 crore.

In contrast, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is struggling to stay afloat at the box office. The estimated collection of Dabangg 3 at the end of two weeks is around Rs 145 crore. The film's earnings were severely impacted by the anti-CAA protests and subsequently the release of Good Newwz.

Good Newwz made Rs 8.10 crore on its second Friday. It even edged past Housefull 4's second Friday numbers. Housefull 4 marked the second highest Friday collections for any Akshay Kumar film.

Good Newwz's box office collection has not only been a success in India but in the overseas markets as well. The movie made Rs 45.82 crore in key markets overseas, including $3.05 million in USA and Canada and $1.06 million in UAE and GCC.

According to estimates, considering the pace at which it is going, Good Newwz could surpass both Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 - both massive Akshay Kumar hits of 2019.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolves around two couples portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Both the couples have a common surname and opt for IVF in the same clinic. Chaos ensues when the clinic swaps the sperms by mistake.

Apart from the four leads, Good Newwz also stars Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain.

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay-Kareena's film is good news; heads towards Rs 150 crore

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay-Kareena's film continues its dream run; touches Rs 120 cr mark