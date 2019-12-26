Good Newwz Box Office Collection Prediction: Akshay Kumar set to have another big hit to his name in 2019

Good Newwz Box Office Collection Prediction: The trailer of the Raj Mehta directed "Good Newwz" has people excited about the film. This is because the trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has people chuckling with all its punch lines in place.

What fans liked about the trailer?

What excited the fans is the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and also, the impeccable comedic timing that is shown by the famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in the trailer. The concept of the film is very new and fresh as the movie talks about IVF (in-vitro fertilization) without making it preachy.

Trade analysts on the Opening Day collections and a lifetime collection

If trade analysts are to be believed, Good Newwz is all set for a bumper opening weekend owing to the interesting storyline and great performances by the star cast. According to famous film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is likely to make Rs 25-35 crores on its opening day. Kadel also said in his tweet that Good Newwz is all set to make a lifetime collection of around Rs 160-200 crore at the Box Office which is really great for a content-driven film. This film also faces tough competition from Prabhudeva directed action comedy film Dabanng 3 which has not yet raked in the expected box office numbers owing to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that have rocked the nation.

My box office prediction for #GoodNewwz - Opening Day- â¹ 20-23 cr First Weekend - â¹ 70-75 cr First week- â¹ 122-125 cr. Lifetime - â¹ 160-200 cr nett. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2019

HUGE shows allocation to #GoodNewwz at multiplex chains across India. Film is way a bigger release than #MissionMangal .. Full Fledge advance booking begins. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too said that Good Newwz is a "sure-fire hit" full of "smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions". He said in his tweet that the year 2019 will "conclude with a big winner with Good Newwz."

"#OneWordReview...#GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT. This one's a SURE-FIRE HIT... Smart writing. Fantastic humour. Heartfelt emotions... Superb performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]... 2019 will conclude with a big winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview," he tweeted.

Can this Akshay Kumar starrer break the Box Office record of War?

In an age where people go to the theatres not because their favourite actor is the 'hero of the movie' but because they want to see interesting stories being told in an equally entertaining format, we believe Good Newwz will do great business at the ticket window. This is director Raj Mehta's first film and has managed to strike the right chords with its target audience, i.e., the people living in urban cities. However, it remains to be seen whether Good Newwz can or cannot break the opening day collection record of the Hritik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War.

