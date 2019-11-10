Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar's film set to break Mission Mangal's record

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has witnessed a drop in its box office collection on its third Friday. According to boxofficeindia.com, this is due to drop in screen counts as Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens alone in India.

However, this multistarrer film has raked in over Rs 180 crore so far and has already made a double century in the worldwide box office market. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Housefull 4 has grossed Rs 249 crore in the overseas market. If Housefull 4 surges Rs 200 crore mark in India then it would become Akshay Kumar's biggest earner till late, surpassing Mission Mangal's collection of Rs 202 crore.

The Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs 46.50 crore in its opening weekend, Rs 129.35 crore in one week and nearly Rs 35 crore in its third week.

This is the fourth film of the Housefull franchise. Housefull 4 features ensemble star cast that includes, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film hits the screens on October 25 and clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's 'Made In China' and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay's film may beat Golmaal Again to become highest comedy grosser

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's film racing towards Rs 200-crore mark in India