Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's movie starts slow

The much-talked about Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest offering, is off to a slow start. According to early estimates, Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection stood at around Rs 5 crore. However, the movie is likely to pick up over the weekend. Additionally, positive word of mouth is likely to drive in the audience. Kanagana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's movie has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics owing to its unconventional plot.

Released across 2,000 screens Judgementall Hai Kya is also facing strong competition. The Lion King and Super 30 are still going strong and have performed rather well in the box office. Kangana Ranaut's previous movie, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had clocked in Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day and had made an estimated Rs 150 crore during its lifetime. Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection on its opening day, then, is a marker that the movie might have to settle for less than what Manikarnika had earned.

Considering its story and the Andhadhun-esque treatment, Judgementall Hai Kya is likely to do better in the metros than the mass circuits. Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala that released on the same day might take a huge bite off Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collections in the Northern states.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a black comedy that revolves around a scarred Bobby Grewal grappling with mental health issues and her obsession with her new tenant Keshav that makes her believe that he is a murderer. Apart from Ranaut and Rao, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur. The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R. Singh and Shobha Kapoor.

