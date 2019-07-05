Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor's film surpasses Rs 200 crore

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The box office collection of Kabir Singh is likely to reach the Rs 250 crore mark soon. Kabir Singh is the first film of Shahid Kapoor to score a double century at the box office. Kabir Singh has collected Rs 206.48 crore at the box office so far. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the box office collection of Kabir Singh on its opening day was a whopping Rs 20.21 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office numbers of Kabir Singh. He added that the film "shows no signs of fatigue" in its second week at the box office.

#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out ð¥ð¥ð¥... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: â¹ 206.48 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 July 2019

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie, which did not release on a holiday. Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and the film boasts of an ensemble star cast. Kabir Singh had released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, had earned Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day 1 were Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

