Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 15: Shahid's film surpasses Bharat; becomes 2nd highest grosser of 2019

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has earned a place among highest grossing films of this year. Kabir Singh, which is being shown across over 2,000 screens even after two weeks of release, is well on its way to touch the Rs 250-crore mark. Kabir Singh earned Rs 134.78 crore in its first week and Rs 78 crore in the second, taking its total collection to Rs 213.20 crore on Friday. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Bharat to become the second highest grosser of 2019.

Film business experts believe if the film continues to perform well, it could easily emerge as the highest grossing film of 2019 by dethroning Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Interestingly, Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's first film to score a double century at the box office. The film has shown no signs of fatigue in its second week at the box office, and the makers are hoping the trend will continue and the film will join the coveted Rs 300-crore club. Kabir Singh earned whopping Rs 78.78 crore in Week 2, collecting over Rs 29 crore on weekend only.

#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: â¹ 213.20 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: â¹ 78.78 cr

Total: â¹ 213.20 cr

India biz.

â­ï¸ Will #KabirSingh join the coveted â¹ 300 cr Club?... The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock... Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

#KabirSingh has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan starrer #Bharat to become the second highest grosser of 2019, Film would go past lifetime collection of #urithesurgicalstrike by the end of its 3rd week & will become Highest Grosser of 2019. pic.twitter.com/kWOVDPT0RA â Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 5, 2019

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year. The film, however, received mixed reviews and was criticised for glorifying violence in the name of love and glamorising misogyny.

Drama-film Kabir Singh is directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Vanga's Telugu directorial Arjun Reddy was also a huge hit at the domestic box office. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has played the role of the title character Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is featured as Preeti, Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain as the dean of the college.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor's film surpasses Rs 200 crore