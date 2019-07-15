Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 24: Shahid Kapoor's film remains unstoppable in its 4th weekend

Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Kabir Singh continued to performed well even in its fourth weekend, despite competition from Hrithik Roshan's newest offering, Super 30. The action-romantic drama Kabir Singh's box office collection touched Rs 255.89 crore till Saturday. Kabir Singh was released on June 21.

Helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh's box office collection placed it as the top grosser of 2019, after surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned Rs 245.36 crore in the domestic market.

Ironically, film Kabir Singh which is Shahid Kapoor's first solo blockbuster has earned this remarkable earnings despite embroiling in a massive controversy over the film's content. The remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy has received a barrage of criticism from a section of audience for glorifying the abusive and misogynistic character, Kabir Singh by portraying him as a heartbroken lover.

Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction by consuming drugs and alcohol after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced to marry another man.

The film has become so popular that no other releases such as Hrithik Roshan's much hyped Super 30, or Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 have able to affect Kabir Singh's box office collection. Kabir Singh's earnings are likely to continue in the same pace till Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgmentall Hai Kya hits the screens on July 26.

