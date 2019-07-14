Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 23: Shahid Kapoor's film's on a roll; soars past Rs 250 crore

Shahid Kapoor's latest offering, Kabir Singh, has got everyone talking - be it the actor's performance or the discussion on the character's misogyny. For Kabir Singh's box office collection, all publicity has proven to be good publicity. Be it the curiosity or the heated debates, audience have flocked to the theatres to watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial to make up their mind themselves.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer has now cruised past the Rs 250 crore mark to become the highest grosser of 2019 in Bollywood. Kabir Singh's box office collection touched Rs 252.14 crore on Saturday. Since weekends always boost a film's earnings, Kabir Singh is in good shape.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer's collections come despite some hefty challenges. Kabir Singh had to brave the ICC World Cup 2019 matches as well as torrential rains in many parts of the country including in Mumbai. These factors have certainly affected Kabir Singh's box office collections but it still managed to perform very well.

The latest challenge for Kabir Singh comes in the form of Hrithik Roshan's newest release, Super 30. While Super 30 has had a decent start, it has failed to match up to Kabir Singh's opening day collection. The trend might continue for the film's lifetime collections as well. However, Super 30 has slowed down Kabir Singh's collection as the film's collections were restricted to Rs 2.54 crore on Friday.

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: â¹ 252.14 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh has been released across 3,123 screens in India and 493 screens overseas.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi and Adil Hussain.

Also read: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 22: Shahid Kapoor's film makes Rs 250 crore; highest-grosser of 2019