Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 27: Shahid Kapoor's film earns Rs 352 crore globally

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's latest action-packed film Kabir Singh is in its fourth week at the box and the film is still raking moolah. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 263.19 crore in the domestic box office market till now. Region wise, the film is inching closer to making Rs 100 crore in Mumbai. Kabir Singh has already minted a whopping Rs 88.58 crore in the Mumbai circuit alone. In Delhi circuit, the film has done the overall business of Rs 52.21 crore. Globally, the film, has collected Rs 352.37 crore.

Kabir Singh is still giving a tough competition to Hrithik Roshan's latest film Super 30. Shahid Kapoor's film is still earning more than Rs 1 crore in its fourth week, which is an usual trend. Usually, the film after entering to its fourth week, earns in lakhs. And, Super 30, which is in its first week, is doing a business in between 5 crore and 6 crore.

Kabir Singh, a romantic-cum-action drama film, is the remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has played the role of a violent and troubled surgeon who sinks into a spiral of drug and alcohol-fuelled rage after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) marries someone else. Kabir Singh, in particular, has been accused of misogyny and glorifying toxic masculinity. The film has received savage responses from the critics and despite that Kabir Singh has become super-successful.

Kabir Singh was released on June 21 in 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

