Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 25: Shahid's film continues magic in 4th week; earning crosses Rs 260 cr

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 25: Blockbuster film Kabir Singh has entered to its fifth week, yet the film continues to retain its magic at the box office. The film has overcome all its challenges -- mixed reviews, torrential rainfall, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Wimbledon, the release of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 - to emerge as the highest grossing film of 2019 so far.

Released on June 21, Kabir Singh continued its dream run even in its fourth weekend and raked in Rs 10 crore, pushing its the total earning to Rs 260 crore. Recently, Kabir Singh's collection had outgrossed Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the biggest Bollywood film of 2019.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh has also evoked a lot of criticism due to the alleged glorification of misogyny and masculinity. The film is the remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy, and is Shahid Kapoor filmy career's most successful movie, so far.

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

