Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's film struggles to get past Rs 100-crore mark

Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi, which saw more than expected footfall during its first weekend, is now struggling to get past Rs 100-crore mark at the box office after 15 days of its release. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic-comedy film managed to earn over Rs 2 crore on its third Saturday, making a total collection of around Rs 79 crore.

Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener so far, is expected rake in nearly Rs 85 crore at the domestic ticket window. The film earned around Rs 18.09 crore during its very first weekend, collected Rs 1.62 crore on its third Friday and Rs 2.25 crore third Saturday, tweeted Trade Guru, Taran Adarsh.

#LukaChuppi gathers momentum on [third] Sat... Should witness brisk biz on [third] Sun, which is a norm these days... â¹ 85 cr+ *lifetime biz* seems a possibility... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: â¹ 79.11 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019

Director Laxman Utekar's rom-com movie has made Rs 53.70 crore in its first week and earned Rs 21.54 crore in it's the second week. The film has been produced at a budget of Rs 25 crore. The film has received mixed response from critics after its release across over 2,100 screens.

Luka Chuppi narrates the story of unmarried couples' live-in relationship issues, where they are massively frowned upon by society. Guddu Shukla, played by Kartik Aaryan, is a reporter in Mathura and falls in love with Rashmi Tiwari, played by Kriti Sanon. However, things take a hilarious turn, when Guddu proposes Rashmi and both start a live-in relationship. But when their families find them living together and they wrongly assume that they are married to each other.

