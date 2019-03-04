Luka Chuppi vs Sonchiriya box office collections: Kriti-Kartik's comedy defeats Sushant's Chambal tale at the box office

Kartik Aryan's Luka Chuppi has outperformed Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya at the box office. Both the films had released on Friday last week. Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi has made a total earnings of Rs 32.13 crore in its first weekend.

Comparatively, Sushant and Bhumi Pedenekar's Sonchiriya has been a disaster at the box office. The film's earning in three days just touched Rs 3.50 crore.

Despite stiff competition from Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi maintained a steady performance in its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 8.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 10.08 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.04 crore on Day 3. Luka Chuppi is likely to continue strong on Day 4 too due to Mahashivratri festival, according to business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Sonchiriya which is based on the story of a dacoit in Chambal has gained positive reviews from critics, but hasn't been impressive at the box office. On Friday and Saturday, Sonchiriya collected around Rs 1 crore and on Sunday Rs 1.50 crore.

Factoring the first three-day collections of both Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, Luka Chuppi is the clear winner between the two.

