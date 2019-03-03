Luka Chuppi Box Office Collections Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's rom-com earns Rs 18.09 crore

Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi has exceeded expectations in a big way and has left a much greater footfall than trade experts have predicted before it's release. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic-comedy film managed to earn over Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and became Aaryan's biggest release in his career so far. The movie, which received positive word of mouth among moviegoers, saw a boost in its earnings on Saturday and raked in Rs 10.08 crore, making a total collection of Rs 18.09 crore at the box office.

According to trade guru, Taran Adarsh, Luka Chuppi is expected to surpass the opening weekend collection of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which made Rs 26.57 crore and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which earned Rs 22.75 crore at the domestic box office. Kartik Aaryan has starred in both Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [â¹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [â¹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: â¹ 18.09 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Luka Chuppi narrates the story of the live-in relationship in small towns of the country, where the couples are massively frowned upon. Guddu Shukla, played by Kartik Aaryan, is a reporter at a news channel in Mathura and falls in love with Rashmi Tiwari, played by Kriti Sanon.

However, things take a hilarious turn, when Guddu proposes Rashmi and both start a live-in relationship. But when their families discover them living together and they wrongly assume that they are married to each other.

Despite releasing with Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, Luka Chuppi received an edge over Sonchiriya, which released in just 720 screens, by opening in more than 2100 screens across the country.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 10: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's film earns Rs 106 crore

Also Read: Tamilrockers: Thadam, 90ML full movies leaked online in 2 days of release