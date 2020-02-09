Malang box office collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur's film holds well on its second day

Malang box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor starrer 'Malang' has received a lukewarm reaction at the box office. Besides, the film has also not received favorable reviews from the film critics. The action drama film, which released on February 7, minted Rs 6.50 crore on its Day 1. However, the box office collections on Day 2 are expected to increase. It may earn Rs 8 crore on Saturday.

It is Aditya's highest-opening film ever, followed by his first solo-hero venture, Aashiqui 2 (2013), which earned Rs 6.25 crore on its Day 1. His other solo films like Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor and OK Jaanu, collected Rs 3.72 crore, Rs 3.61 crore and Rs 4.08 crore, respectively on their first day at the box office.





Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is clashing with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara. Film Shikara, which is a mid-range film, has performed decent, in accordance with film critics' expectation.

With Malang, Kapur has reunited with Aashiqui 2-famed director after seven years. Film analyst Taran Adrash has given 2 stars to Malang and has called it 'Disappointing'. Adarsh wrote, "Mohit Suri misses the bus this time... #Malang works in patches, but its writing plays spoilsport, fails to grab your attention in entirety... Suspense doesn't create the desired impact either".

Malang is a story of an introvert guy Advait (Aditya) who falls in love with Sara (Disha) in Goa. However, things take a tragic turn and he becomes a killer. Anil Kapoor is seen in the role of Inspector Anjaney Agashe in the film. Whereas, Kunal Kemmu plays a law-abiding police officer.

