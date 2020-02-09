Shikara Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film maintains decent hold; earns around Rs 5 crore

Shikara Box Office Collection: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial venture Shikara has done reasonable business at the box office on its second day. The art film, which is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, released on February 7.

Film Shikara, which is competing with big films like 'Malang', Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', and 'Jawaani eewani', has managed to survive by its descent earnings.

Shikara minted Rs 1.20 crore on its Day 1. Early estimates show that that on Day 2, the film's collection has risen to Rs 2 crore -Rs 3 crore.

Shikara is set against the backdrop of Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency.

Shikara has received largely positive reviews from the critics. Therefore, strong word of mouth might benefit the film during the weekend.

The film marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback to Bollywood as a director after 17 years. His last directorial venture was 2007 release, 'Eklavya', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan.

With Shikara, Sadia and Aadil Khan have made their debut in Bollywood. Sadia originally hails from Kashmir. She has played the character of 'Shanti Dhar' in the film. On the other hand, Aadil Khan has played the character of 'Shiv Kumar Dhar' in Shikara.