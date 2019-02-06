Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 11: Kangana Ranaut's movie inches towards Rs 100 crore

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has managed to impress audiences across the country. The movie is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai's and her rebellion against the British Raj. Released on January 25, when the country was ripe with patriotic fervour, Manikarnika managed to touch the right chords. However, the movie's collections seem to have waned since then. Manikarnika needs to increase its current pace to be in the league of Ranaut's biggest hit till date, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

However, Manikarnika is special for the actress as the movie is her directorial debut. While it opened slower than expected, Manikarnika's collections quickly jumped on its opening weekend. It collected Rs 61.15 crore in its first week and Rs 12.50 crore on the second weekend. On Monday, Manikarnika made Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.05 crore on Tuesday. While the collections seemed to have slowed down, Manikarnika still has over a week left for the next big release, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.

Manikarnika is also clashing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, Sonam and Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. This might have taken a big chunk out of Manikarnika's collections. The collections in the Southern states might have been impacted by the run of Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith's Viswasam.

Made on a big budget of Rs 125 crore, Manikarnika is the costliest movie revolving around a woman character. It, however, has a considerable way to go before recovering its budget.

As mentioned by Taran Adarsh earlier, the movie's positive reviews have not exactly transformed into raving collections. The BusinessToday.In review mentions that Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani Laxmibai stands out in the movie meant to extol the queen's bravery, fairness and progressiveness. "One of the best parts about the Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi-directed Manikarnika is the choreography. Ranaut as well as her fellow actors do a great job of wielding swords," the review mentions.

Along with Ranaut in the lead, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Sadashiv Rao, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Richard Keep as General Hugh Rose and Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonam-Anil Kapoor's film earns Rs 13 crore