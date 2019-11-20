Marjaavaan box office collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra's film earns over Rs 30 crore

Marjaavaan box office collection: Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Marjaavaan is performing steadily at the Indian box office. Early estimates show that Marjaavaan raked in Rs 3.2 crore (approx) on Day 5, taking the overall box office collections to Rs 32 crore. Meanwhile, Marjaavaan's worldwide collections have surged Rs 37.46 crore till now.

Marjaavaan is doing well in UP, Bihar and central circuits, according to boxofficeindia. However, in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, the film is witnessing a decline in its collections.

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film which is directed by Milap Zaveri. Film Marjaavaan is the second collaboration of Zaveri, Deshmukh and Malhotra after 2014 blockbuster 'Ek Villain'.

Marjaavaan revolves around Raghu (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria), whose blissful lives are turned upside down by Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh), a vertically challenged gang leader.

Marjaavaan was released along Nawazuddin Siddhiqui and Athia Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor on Novemebr 15. Motichoor Chaknachoor has earned merely Rs 1.35 crore in last four days at the box office.

