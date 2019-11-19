Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's film mints over Rs 28 crore

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan has collected Rs 28.4 crore (approximately) in its first-four day at the box office. The film had opened with Rs 7.03 crore. It earned Rs 7.21 crore on the second day, Rs 10.18 crore on its third day and Rs 5.5 crore on fourth day. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. This film marks the second collaboration of Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra after the 2014-release 'Ek Villain'.

Marjaavaan hit the screens on November 15 in 2,922 screens all over India. It was released along Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' which has failed to perform at the box office with the recorded earnings of Rs 1.02 crore in three days.

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth is seen as a local goon and Tara Sutaria as his love interest. Sutaria, in the film has essayed the role of a mute girl from Kashmir. Deshmukh is seen in a negative role in the film. Marjaavaan is a revenge-saga and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Marjaavaan is currently clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala which is edging towards the Rs 100-crore mark.

