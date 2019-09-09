Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 25: Akshay Kumar set to score his career's first double century

Akshay Kumar is set to create double century at the box office very soon. Mission Mangal will become his first film to score Rs 200 crore at the box office in a career spanning more than 25 years. Mission Mangal, which released on August 15, has raked in Rs 197.37 crore in 25 days at the box office, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. The space drama film has already bagged the title of 'highest grosser' of Akshay Kumar's career after surpassing the box office collections of his 2018 release 2.0 (Hindi version). The Hindi version of S Shankar's film 2.0 had earned Rs 189.55 crore at the box office.





#MissionMangal inches closer to â¹ 200 cr mark... Will be #AkshayKumarâs first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr. Total: â¹ 197.37 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: â¹ 49.95 cr

Week 3: â¹ 15.03 cr

Weekend 4: â¹ 4.23 cr

Total: â¹ 197.37 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Also, Mission Mangal will become the fourth film of 2019 to touch Rs 200 crore. The other blockbuster movies that have achieved lifetime collection of Rs 200 crore in the domestic market this year are--Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore), Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore), Uri: The Surgical strike (Rs 245.36 crore).

Additionally, with Mission Mangal's super-success, the 52-year-old actor has given 10 consecutive blockbusters since 2016. From Airlift to the space drama, every movie of Akshay Kumar in last 3 years has been a hit.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. It is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The film has an outstanding cast which include actors like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

