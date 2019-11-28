Pagalpanti Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor's multi-starrer struggles to stay afloat

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor's latest film Pagalpanti is losing steam at the box office as its earnings continue to drop during the week. While the film had made Rs 5 crore on its first day, the collections are expected to have dipped to Rs 1 crore on Wednesday. Pagalpanti's box office collection is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore so far.

The film had witnessed encouraging earnings over the weekend with Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.25 crore on Sunday. However, Pagalpanti's box office collections nosedived on Monday when it made Rs 2.5 crore. It remained in the same range on Tuesday with earnings of Rs 2.35 crore.

Pagalpanti is clashing with big Hollywood release Frozen 2 that has proven to be a favourite with children. Like its previous instalment, Frozen 2 has also witnessed good collections in India. The movie made Rs 21.5 crore till Tuesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti has received widely unfavourable reviews. Bazmee is known for his high-grossing comedies such as Singh is Kinng (2008), No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

Pagalpanti revolves around the lives of three men who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by duping two gangsters and robbing them of their money.

The movie boasts a huge cast with names like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla and Dolly Bindra.

Also read: Pagalpanti box office collection Day 5: John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's film sees huge drop in earnings

Also read: Pagalpanti box office collection Day 4: John Abraham- Ileana D'Cruz's film witnesses a steep drop on Monday