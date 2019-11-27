Pagalpanti box office collection Day 5: John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's film sees huge drop in earnings

Pagalpanti box office collection: Pagalpanti, starring John Abraham and Anil Kapoor in lead roles has been unable to hike its earnings at the box office. The film faced a huge drop as it added Rs 2.50 crore more to its account on Monday. On Tuesday, as per early estimates, the film's collection may have gone below Rs 1 crore.

After witnessing a dull start on Friday (Rs 4.75 crore), Pagalpanti picked up the pace on Saturday and Sunday as it minted Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 8.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, on its first Monday and Tuesday, film has remained below-average. Pagalpanti has a recorded nett box office collection of Rs 23 crore (approx).

Pagalpanti has mostly received unfavorable reviews. The film is a story about three young men who plan to become rich by fooling two gangsters and robbing them of their money.

Directed by 'Welcome' and 'Singh is Kinng'-famed director Anees Bazmee, film pagalpanti hit the screens on Novemebr 22 alongside Disney's Frozen-2. The animated-drama minted Rs 22.7 crore in its first-three days in India. According to media reports, this is so far the biggest ever weekend for any animated film in India. Previously, Disney's 'Incredibles 2' was the biggest weekend grosser that raked in Rs 22.3 crore. On Monday, Frozen-2 pulled in nearly Rs 1.75 crore.

