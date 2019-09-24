Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Prassthanam Box Office Collection Day 4: Karan Deol, Sanjay Dutt films show no growth

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office collection: Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, released on September 20, has shown no sign of growth in the last four days. The romantic drama film which is directed by Sunny Deol itself, has been panned by film critics unanimously. Besides, the low footfall at theaters is proof that audience, too, have not welcomed the movie. The film, in its opening weekend earned Rs 4.50 crore only and as per early estimates, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has declined further on Monday, with estimated earning of Rs 1 crore. The total collection of the movie so far is Rs 5.60 crore.

With Karan Deol's starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, there were other two other releases on the same day--Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor. In terms of box office collections, all three of them have failed to show any magic.

Sonam's The Zoya Factor has performed worse than her last release of this year -- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also tanked at the box office. The Zoya Factor in its opening weekend eared merely Rs 2.25 crore. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and narrated by Shah Rukh Khan.

Prassthanam, which is a Telugu remake of a film with the same name, has also failed at the box office. This Sanjay Dutt's political drama, has minted around Rs 3 crore so far.

This week also box office is being ruled by Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. Both the films have collectively earned Rs 200 crore in nearly 20 days.

