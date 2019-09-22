Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas vs Prassthanam box office collection Day 2: Karan Deol's film fails to impress audience

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which opened in theatres on Friday, had a poor start at the box office as it failed to impress the audience. The release of the film, that marked the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, clashed with two other major films - Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam and Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fared slightly better than Prassthanam, while The Zoya Factor left audience disappointed to another level. The three films were dominated by Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl and Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore which continued to run successfully in theatres in their second and third week, respectively.

All the three films - - Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Prasthanam and The Zoya Factor - had a poor start at the box office with collecting not more than Rs 3 crore collectively on Day 1. The Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas managed to collect around Rs 1.1 to 1.2 crore on its opening day, while both The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam collected around Rs 85 lakhs each on the day of their release.

Also Read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas vs Zoya Factor vs Prassthanam box office collection: Karan Deol film rules ticket counter

On Day 2, Sunny Deol-directed Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is expected to improve its performance on its box office on Saturday with earning around Rs 2 to 2.5 crore. Despite worst reviews from critics, the love story movie managed to perform better than the other two films released this week as of yet.

The Zoya Factor is expected to improve its earnings to Rs 1 to 1.5 crore on Saturday because of the weekend. Trade analysts were expecting the film to do well at the box office given the popular starcast and an interesting topic.

Also Read: The Zoya Factor vs Prassthanam vs Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Prediction: disappointing opening for the films

Prassthanam, which include top star casts such as Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Chunky Panday, Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey, is expected to earn Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 crore on the second day. The political drama film, which is a remake of a 2010 Telugu film of the same name, marks the production debut for Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt.