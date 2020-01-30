Business Today
Last Updated: January 30, 2020  | 12:18 IST
Panga Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film struggles to stay afloat; earns Rs 19.83 crore
Panga box office latest: The Kangana Ranaut film is expected to have a steady weekend at the box office after having earned a total of Rs 19.83 crore since its release on January 24. The film made Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. The Kangana Ranaut-Richa Chadha starrer, however, slowed down at  the box office on the weekdays and minted mere Rs 1.62 crore at the box office.

Panga released on January 24 with the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and its recent net collection is Rs 54 crore.

The latest Kangana Ranaut film received rave reviews from the critics but they have not transformed into great box office numbers.The earnings of Panga have been impacted severely by the Ajay devgn starrer Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn- Kajol starring period drama film continues to remain strong at the box office. The film has minted a total of Rs 235 crore at the box office. Worldwide, the film has earned over Rs 305.09 crore.  Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, this film stars Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Yagya Bhasin and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

