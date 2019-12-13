Panipat box office collection Day 7: Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film struggles to stay afloat

Panipat box office collection: Film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon has witnessed yet another decline in its weekdays collection. The period drama, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, has failed to attract cine-lovers.

The film, which revolves around the Third Battle of Panipat, has managed to mint Rs 1.70 crore on Wednesday.

Released on December 6, Panipat earned Rs 4.12 crore on the first day of its release. It made Rs 5.78 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.78 crore Sunday. On Monday, it just collected Rs 2.59 crore. On Tuesday, it made Rs 2.21 crore.

The numbers are expected to drop to Rs 90 lakh to 1 crore on Thursday.

Panipat has also drawn flak from Jat groups in Haryana and Rajasthan, primarily over the portrayal of legendary Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal. In view of this, the film's screening has been discontinued in nearly half of the theatres in Rajasthan.

Due to protests, the film is seen a complete washout across Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and east Punjab.

However, the producers of Panipat have agreed to edit out the portion of the film amid protests.

The film has cut nearly 11 minute of scene of 'Surjamal'. Panipat's length has now reduced to 162 minutes from 173 minutes.

In the film, the character of Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur was reportedly shown as a greedy emperor, who wanted to conquer the Red Fort of Agra. He apparently denied help to the Maratha army, one of the factors leading to the Marathas' eventual defeat.

In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the third battle of Panipat. Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali, who is regarded as the founder of Afghanistan. Kriti Sanon is seen as Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

The film released in theaters alongside Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Panipat is seen to struggle at the box office, Pati Patni Aur Woh has come out with flying colours. The film has made Rs 51.61 crore compared to Panipat's Rs 24.18 crore.

