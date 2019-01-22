Petta Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's movie rules overseas as fans rush to watch the superstar

Rajinikanth's Petta - his second consecutive success after 2.0, has been performing rather well at the international box office. Petta's performance at the overseas markets can be credited to Rajinikanth's formidable fan following across the globe. According to reports, the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial is inching towards Rs 200 crore worldwide. Most of its earnings have come from international markets. Released on January 10, Petta clashed with Ajith's Viswasam that has taken over the Tamil Nadu box office.

As is natural with a clash of two big releases, audiences rushed to the theatres to watch the latest offering. To top it all, Petta and Viswasam released just in time for the Pongal holidays. Both the movies benefited from the extended holidays and are nearing Rs 200 crore worldwide.

However, Viswasam that overtook Petta in Tamil Nadu fell behind when it came to overseas market. To begin with, Rajinikanth's movie has had a superlative run at the US box office so far. It made Rs 17.15 crore in 11 days, as mentioned by trade expert Ramesh Bala.

#Petta (Tamil & Telugu) nears the $2.50 Million mark in #USA After 11 days, Total Gross - $2,406,530 [â¹ 17.15 Crs].. Impressive Run.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 21, 2019

In Australia too, Petta made Rs 2.72 crore, while Viswasam made Rs 77 lakh. Keeping up the trend, the movie made Rs 28 lakh in New Zealand.

The movie made SG$1 million or Rs 5.50 crore in Singapore in 11 days.

As mentioned by Bala, Sri Lanka is one of the "few rare" overseas markets where Petta made less than Viswasam. Rajinikanth's movie made Rs 2.04 crore, while the Ajith-starrer made Rs 2.23 crore.

#SriLanka - One of the few rare markets in Overseas, where #Viswasam is ahead of #Petta 11-Days Box Office:#Viswasam - LKR 5.71 Crs [ â¹ 2.23 Crs ] #Petta - LKR 5.24 crs [ â¹ 2.04 Crs ] - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 22, 2019

Along with Rajinikanth, Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M Sasikumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Subbaraj promised to bring back the vintage Rajinikanth avatar back to the screens. Not only has he delivered on the promise, the gamble seems to have paid off too.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

