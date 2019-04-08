Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 3: John Abraham's film collects Rs 12.2 crore in 2 days

John Abraham's espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is going slow at the box office. The film has collected Rs 12.25 crore in just two days of its release. The film's overall collection surged 30% on the second day, reported boxofficeindia.com, while RAW earned Rs 5.25 crore on the first day of its release.

John Abraham's RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is inspired by a true incident. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. In the film, John Abraham has played the role of a spy.

Last year, John was seen in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate. Both the films fared well at the box office. RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter hit the theaters on April 5, 2019. Made on a budget of around Rs 35 crore, the film is competing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which has now entered to its fourth week at the box office.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the movie also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Raghubir Yadav in other important roles. The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.

