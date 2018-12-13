2.0 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie set to overtake Aamir Khan's Dangal

Rajinikanth's 2.0 is breaking records each passing day. The movie collected Rs 695 crore at the worldwide box office and became the highest grosser of the year 2018. Rajinikanth's film has surpassed Aamir Khan's most significant release Dangal's domestic box office, under two weeks of its release.

While Dangal earned Rs 380 crore at the domestic box office, 2.0 is nearing the Rs 400 crore mark. S Shankar's sci-fi is now among the top three highest earning movies of all time at the domestic box office. Both the Baahubali films 'The Beginning', and 'The Conclusion' are still ahead of 2.0.

2.0 has managed to smash Baahubali 2's record In Chennai. The SS Rajamouli' movie had grossed Rs 18.85 crore, while 2.0 has collected over Rs 20 crore in the hometown of Thalaivar.

The movie has earned Rs 163.83 crore in two weeks at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film will continue to rule the box office as there are no big Hindi releases in the next week. The only competition the movie might face from Hollywood releases Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Aquaman.

With a budget of more than Rs 500 crore, 2.0 is also the most expensive Indian film. The film had entered the Rs 100 crore club even before release due to advance-booking of shows.

The movie's plot revolves around the robot Chitti (played by Rajinikanth) and Pakshirajan (played by Akshay Kumar), who seeks vengeance on mobile phone users to prevent bird population from declining. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

