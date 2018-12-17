2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth's film continues to rule, earns Rs 710 crore worldwide

Shankar 2.0's is still managing to survive at the box office despite heavy competition DCEU's Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Rajinikanth's movie has collected Rs 177.75 crore from its Hindi version and has also crossed Rs 700 crore worldwide. In its third week, 2.0 made Rs 710 crore worldwide.

The VFX-heavy sci-fi movie is making enormous box office collections from all over the world. The film also holds the title of the most expensive Indian film. 2.0 has received mixed critical reception from both audience and critics.

The movie has made several records since its release and had broken records even before its release. Here are some of them:

1. Entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office even before its release due to pre-bookings.

2. World's seventh-highest paid male actor, Akshay Kumar's, biggest hit ever.

3. Quickest film to surpass 3 million ticket sales on BookMyShow.

4. Rajinikanth's highest-grossing Hindi movie till date.

5. First Indian movie to cross Rs 300 crore mark in ticket bookings in BookMyShow

6. The first Kollywood film to cross Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office.

7. The first film to cross Rs 20 crore mark at the hometown of Thalaivar, Chennai.

2.0 is a sequel to 2010's Enthiran (Robot). Rajinikanth plays the central roles of Chitti, and Dr Vaseegaran as well as microbots 3.0. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Pakshi Raja (Birdman) as the primary antagonist in the film.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

