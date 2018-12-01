2.0 Box Office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth-starrer continues to shine; director Shankar thanks fans

Rajinikanth's 2.0 continued its gold rush at the box office with the Hindi version of the film grossing around Rs 18 crore on its second day. Directed by Shankar, and featuring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles, the Hindi-dubbed version of 2.0 had raked in Rs 20.25 crore on its first day. This takes the total box office collection of 2.0 from Hindi-speaking states alone to Rs 38.25 crore.

While the 2.0 (Hindi) saw its earnings drop a little on its second day, that was expected considering it was a working day and decline was minimal compared to what is usually seen in the case of South Indian films running in northern parts of the country. Trade experts, on the other hand, expect 2.0 to bounce back strongly during the course of the weekend.

"#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: Rs 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version," box office analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2018

ALSO READ: 2.0 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's movie fails to overtake Baahubali 2's Day 1 earnings

2.0 is performing well in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab, Bihar and Central India, where South Indian films usually struggle to perform, according to a report by Box Office India. The report further stated that the sci-fi movie managed to get average collections in West Bengal and Mumbai. The film is likely to perform well on its first weekend.

On its first day, 2.0 managed to earn Rs 80 crore across the country to become the second biggest opener this year after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Also, with Kabali at the fifth spot, Rajinikanth is the only actor to have two of films among the top five openers in 2018.

Meanwhile, director Shankar thanked fans for the support they have shown to 2.0. "My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0," Shankar wrote on his Twitter handle.

My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0. - Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 30, 2018

With his sci-fi offering, Shankar has greatly used VFX to a bring 2.0 to life, and it probably is the biggest star of 2.0. Reviewing the film for BusinessToday.In, Anwesha Madhukalya writes: "If in a movie with multiple Rajinikanths and Akshay Kumar, the only thing that stands out is the VFX, then it is needless to say what a great job the VFX artists have done."

ALSO READ: 2.0 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, VFX save this rather predictable Rajinikanth sci-fi