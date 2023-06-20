Adipurush: PVR INOX says 18.5 lakh tickets of Prabhas-starrer sold in first weekend

Amid controversies surrounding Adipurush, India's largest multiplex chain, PVR INOX, on Tuesday said it sold a whopping 18.5 lakh tickets of the Prabhas-starrer in the first weekend of its release.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd said: “We are delighted with the massive response received for Adipurush over its first weekend with more than 18.5 lakh tickets sold at PVR INOX cinemas across the country, which is extremely heartening to see."

"With the movie garnering Rs 200 crore Net Box Office Collections across all languages, including Rs 100 crore for Hindi alone at the industry level, we are certain that it would continue to set newer benchmarks in the weeks to come. Our heartiest congratulations to the director, producers and the entire team for making a film that has resonated so well with the Indian audiences."

Trade reports suggested that the film, directed by Om Raut, suffered a massive drop in collection on Monday due to negative word of mouth. The film earned approximately Rs 25 crore in India, which is Rs 50 crore less than what it collected on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY… After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz."

The film, a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the much-loved mythological epic.

According to production banner T-Series, it has grossed Rs 375 crore in four days at the global box office.

Meanwhile, All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh ShyamLal Gupta on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film. Suresh ShyamLal's letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiment's of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."