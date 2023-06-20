'Adipurush' box office collection day 5: Negative word of mouth, ticket cancellations impact earnings; check numbers here  

Adipurush box office earnings day 5: Hindi version of Adipurush, Prabhas-starrer retelling of the Ramayana, has started to witness lower footfalls at ticket counters. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the latest Prabhas film collapsed at the box office on Monday after logging a strong opening weekend. Adarsh said in a tweet: “THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…. After a strong opening weekend, Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.”

THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

The film’s domestic box office collections saw a drastic fall on Monday, as per early estimates. The Om Raut-directorial could manage to rake in only around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday. The film collected Rs 86.75 crore on its release day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday.

Adipurush’s total box office collections in India so far stack up to around Rs 241.10 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Adipurush’s downfall at the box office is mainly triggered by the film’s negative reviews and social media criticism over boorish dialogues and shoddy VFX.

This caused many people to cancel their tickets booked well in advance. Moviegoers have also shared screenshots of cancelled advance bookings on Twitter. A user shared the screenshot of a cancelled advance booking and wrote: “Was very excited to watch Adipurush but dialogues spoiled the entire mood. So cancelled the first day first show ticket”.

Bohot exited tha Adipurush dekhne le liye but Dialogue ne mere hi lanka laga di. So cancelled kar diya first day first show ka ticket. #Adipurush #ManojMuntashir #Ramayan #HanumanJi pic.twitter.com/ZSoSg967G5 — Games Unbeatable (@virtualstorm10) June 18, 2023

Another user wrote: “I have cancelled the tickets of Adipurush just because I feel embarrassed watching wrong Ramayana with family”.

A user wrote: “Please don’t tamper with the dialogues of the original Ramayana. Had booked the tickets for first day first show with great expectations but was disappointed when I heard the dialogues. Had to cancel the ticket and cannot gather the guts to see Adipurush now”.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has revealed in a recent interview with Hindustan Times that he was apprehensive about playing Lord Rama in Adipurush but had no reservations about the same. He added that playing such a respected figure comes with great responsibility considering people’s emotional and spiritual attachment towards Lord Rama.

Prabhas further told the leading daily that his approach was to portray the character of Lord Rama with utmost authenticity and respect since everyone has grown up listening to the Ramayana.

The south superstar also praised Adipurush director Om Raut for believing in him. He said: “I’m immensely grateful to the makers for having faith in me and believing that I could bring this celebrated character to life. A lot of preparation and hard work, not just of mine, but the entire team, went behind playing this role. Also, Om’s clear vision would feed our imagination so well”.

Adipurush is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana and is based on the theme of victory of good over evil. Besides Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film features Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in prominent roles.

