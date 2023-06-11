Adipurush updates: Advance bookings open; Prabhas might attend New York screening; reviewer slammed for 'torture' tweet

Advance bookings have opened for Adipurush, the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, in North Indian states and Karnataka.

However, theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are awaiting clarity on hike of ticket prices, which reports suggested might emerge on Monday or Tuesday.

The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16.

T-Series, the banner behind the upcoming film, shared the advance booking details on its official Twitter page.

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Twitter users started sharing screenshots of cinema halls either filled or filing quickly as advance bookings opened for Adipurush nearly across the country.

The film will have its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Some reports said Prabhas is likely to attend the Adipurush screening in New York.

Adipurush was the only movie out of 109 movies being screened at the festival that got sold out a month before its screening, said Twitter users in early May.

Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu, an UK-based movie reviewer, termed the movie Adipurush 'torture' and that it lacks 'soul' even thought it isn't clear how he watched the movie, which is yet to be screened anywhere in public domain.

"First Review #Adipurush is a big film in all respects -- big stars, big canvas, big expenditure on VFX, big ad spend, big expectations. Sadly, it's a big, big, big letdown as well. It lacks Soul. Worst Performances by all actors. #Prabhas You need Acting Classes Plz," he tweeted.

"First Review #Adipurush = Torture. #Prabhas & #KritiSanon Boxoffice Bad Luck continues," he said in another tweet. Twitter users said whatever he predicts for a movie always turns out to be opposite, so they said this is a good sign for the movie.

Umair Sandhu claims to be an ‘Overseas Film Critic’ who reviews top Hindi and South films. It is often noticed that he reviews a film way before it is released in India.

Meanwhile, after Ranbir Kapoor decided to purchase 10,000 tickets of Adipurush, Ram Charan Teja will now follow suit by doing the same. Just like Ranbir, the RRR star will also be buying and distributing 10,000 tickets to underprivileged children. Abhishek Agarwal, The Kashmir Files producer, announced that he will donate 10,000 tickets of Adipurush to government schools, orphanages and old age homes in Telangana.