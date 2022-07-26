Another flop? Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera earns a meagre Rs 31 crore in 3 days

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's period drama 'Shamshera' continued to stay flat at the box office, failing to show any growth at the ticket counters. The film is nearing the tag of 'flop' especially after a bruising weekend business at the box office as it garnered around Rs 31 crore till Sunday.

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz."

During the first weekend, Shamshera earned a mere Rs 31 crore and as reports suggest the film will have the lifetime collection of around Rs 65-75 crore.

Shamshera is a period film set in the 1800s and India’s fight to gain independence from the colonial rule. It focuses on a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured by a ruthless general named Daroga Shudh Singh. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Bose Roy in significant roles.

For Yash Raj Films (YRF), this is a third flop in a row after Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. “There is no doubt their reputation is badly hit,” says Nahta. One industry insider points out that of the Rs 150 crore budget, Kapoor’s fee was around Rs 15 crore, while Dutt took home another Rs 5 crore. “If you knock off other expenses including marketing and promotion, the production cost is in the Rs 100-110 crore range,” he says. An elaborate set was put up in Mumbai and that with VFX took away most of it.

Shamshera was released in theatres on last Friday. The Yash Raj Films-backed commercial potboiler released across 5,550 screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. These screens include 4,350 screens in India and 1,200 screens globally.

