Aquaman Box Office Collection: Jason Momoa's film makes Rs 28 crore in India in three days

DC's latest gamble to take on Marvel is showing early signs of success. Jason Momoa's avatar as Aquaman is successfully bringing in audiences to the theatre. It is a big relief to DC Films as its previous film, Justice League, failed to make much of an impression. Aquaman, however, is in fine form across the world.

To begin with, Aquaman has made Rs 28 crore in three days in India, which is a rather commendable amount, especially when movies like 2.0 and Kedarnath are still running. Aquaman has already made $261 million or more than Rs 1,800 crore across the world. A significant part of that collection has come from China, where it released two weeks before USA. In China alone, Aquaman has made around $200 million or around Rs 1,400 crore.

Aquaman has collected $7.9 million in Mexico, $7.7 million in Brazil, $7.4 million in Russia, $6.5 million in UK, $5.3 million in Indonesia, $4.7 million in Taiwan and $4.3 million in Philippines. Aquaman is likely to fetch $100 million in its first weekend in the US and overtake Justice League, although it faces competition from Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee from the Transformers universe.

Warner Bros' decision to release the movie in foreign markets first instead of the home turf to make way through a bunch of holiday movies seem to be paying off. It is also clashing with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse that opened to $21 million in 44 markets.

Momoa's Aquaman revolves around the half-Atlantean, half-human superhero trying to stop his half-brother King Orm who is planning to take on the surface world for polluting the oceans. Aquaman stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman along with Jason Momoa.