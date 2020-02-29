Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fares below expectations; earns Rs 46 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has fared below expectations in its first week. The social-drama-film, based on homosexual love story, has minted roughly Rs 46 crore in eight days. The love story of Ayushmann with Jitender Kumar has failed to impress the audience. It is after a long time that Bollywood's hit-machine Ayushmann has got an average response at the ticket windows. The national-award winning actor had given seven blockbusters on the trot, in last three years. From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Bala, Ayushmann's seven-hit have generated net box office earnings of Rs 614.38 crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a spin-off to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Both films are directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

However, 2020-Shubh Mangal has surpassed the box office earnings of its previous 2017-version. The Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had recorded a net box office collection of Rs 43.11 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The latter has also failed to impress the audience at the box office. Bhoot has raked in merely Rs 25 crore in eight days.

In February, not a single Hindi film has become a hit at the box office. In 2020 so far, only Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned profitable at Rs 276 crore. Other Hindi releases of January and February collectively accumulated Rs 310 crore. Other Hindi releases of January and February collectively accumulated Rs 310 crore. Other Hindi films released during this period were Chhapaak, Jai Mummy Di, Street Dancer 3D, Panga,Jawaani Jaaneman, Hacked, Shikara, Malang,Love Aaj Kal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot.

Meanwhile, another February release-Taapsee Pannu's Thappad has also done an average business on its Day 1 at the box office. Film Thappad, released on February 28, has minted around Rs 3 crore on its opening day.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan underperforms; earns Rs 45 crore

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan sees major drop in earning