Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan crosses Rs 75-crore mark in 11 days

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which hit the screens on February 21, has registered a gross worldwide collection of Rs 75.14 crore. In India, the film has minted roughly Rs 57 crore till now.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan amassed Rs 32.66 crore in its first weekend and Rs 9.39 crore in its second weekend. In its first week, the film earned Rs 44.84 crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is doing well in Mumbai where it raked in Rs 13.42 crore till now. In other states like Delhi and East Punjab, the film has grossed Rs 9.42 crore and Rs 4.36 crore, respectively.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of a gay man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and his partner (played by Jitendra Kumar), who have trouble convincing the latter's parents of their relationship. In the film, veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh play the role of Jitendra Kumar's parents.

