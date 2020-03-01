Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's film inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is steady at the box office in its second week. The film has managed to collect Rs 47 crore (approx) in nine days. Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of his 2017-release 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', in which the actor was paired with Bhumi Pednekar. In Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, the national-award winning actor has been paired with Jitendra Kumar.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has surpassed the box office earnings of its 2017-prequel. The Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had recorded a net box office collection of Rs 43.11 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is a queer film that gives out the important message that love has no boundaries, be it caste, creed, religion, colour or gender.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan relased on February 21. The critically-acclaimed film minted Rs 32.66 crore in first weekend. However, in the weekdays, the film's collections saw a steep decline. Between Monday and Friday (From Day 4 to 8), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan raked in Rs 14.26 crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The latter has also crashed at the box office. Bhoot has raked in merely Rs 26 crore in nine days.

