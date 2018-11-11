Badhai Ho Box Office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer continues to make more than Rs 1 crore a day three weeks after release

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been at the peak of his game this year, has managed to get the audience spellbound with Badhaai Ho. The movie is still witnessing a great attendance even in its fourth week and is running successfully despite limited screens. And the fact that even till date the box office collections of the movie hasn't gone under the Rs 1 crore even on a single day proves its success.

Even on Diwali, Badhai Ho collected Rs.1.25 crore. Then on next day, it showed an increase to Rs 1.35 crore, even when the screen count fell drastically facing heavy competition from Thugs of Hindostan, which was busy breaking records by crossing Rs 50 crore mark. On Friday, while Thugs of Hindostan saw a relative decline, Badhaai Ho jumped further collecting Rs 1.43 crore.

Trade analyst and movie critic, Taran Adarsh, recently shared the collections on Twitter. He said, "#BadhaaiHo gathers speed again, despite limited screens + shows... Collects more than third Wed [Rs 1.25 cr] and third Thu [Rs 1.35 cr]... [Week 4] Fri 1.43 cr. Total: Rs 111.03 cr. India biz."

#BadhaaiHo gathers speed again, despite limited screens + shows... Collects more than third Wed [ 1.25 cr] and third Thu [ 1.35 cr]... [Week 4] Fri 1.43 cr. Total: 111.03 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2018

With Badhai Ho smoothly crossing past Rs 100 crore mark and still creating demand at the ticket counters, the Ayushmann Khurranna-starrer has a real chance to hit the 115 crore mark in the fourth weekend. The movie has already crossed the record of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at Rs109 crore.

Badhaai Ho is a comedy-drama with a coming-of-age storyline presented by Junglee Pictures. The movie directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma has some excellent performances by actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra. The movie was released on October 19, 2018.

Edited by Vivek Punj