Bharat Box Office Collection Day 16: Salman's hit film goes slow in second week; check out latest numbers

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's film Bharat has started to witness a decline in its box office collection in its second week. The film collected Rs 24 crore net in its second week, reported boxofficeindia.com. However, the film earned nearly Rs 180 crore in its first week. Moreover, Bharat is likely to see more a dip in its revenue by its second weekend due to the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh today. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said Kabir Singh could make a "flying start" at the box office.



#KabirSingh off to a flying start at the box office. Youth has flocked the theaters across India. Film is registering 40% occupancy in morning shows, 55-60% at major cities. FANTASTIC opening. Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 21, 2019

Bharat rewrote a couple of box office records. It became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019 with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore. It also became Salman Khan's biggest Eid opener.

Since 2009, Salman Khan has been releasing at least one movie a year during Eid. From Wanted (released in 2009) to Sultan (released in 2016), the actor has given several blockbusters on Eid. And now, his latest Eid release Bharat, which is Salman's sixth film to earn over Rs 200 crore, has also proved to be a blockbuster.

Bharat brought back the hit trio of Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Bharat is an official remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Tabu Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman's film scores double century; doing well across north India

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Bharat becomes Salman Khan's 6th film to Rs 200-crore club